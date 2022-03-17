Custer County Republican voters who cast ballots in the May 17 primary election will have choices for three county positions.
Two Republicans filed for each open county commission seat and the county coroner post. With Idaho’s closed Republican primary election, only registered Republicans will get to vote in those races.
Incumbent Commissioner Steve Smith of Mackay filed for re-election to a two-year term representing District 3. Loy Pehrson Jr. of Mackay also filed for that position.
Incumbent Commissioner Randy Corgatelli of Challis filed for re-election to the four-year term representing District 2. John Keppner of Challis also filed for that post. An independent candidate, Adam Marvel of Stanley, filed for the District 2 commission spot as well. But, in Idaho independent candidates aren’t on the ballot in primary elections. Marvel’s name will appear on the Nov. 8 general election ballot.
Incumbent county Coroner Chad Workman of Challis and Charlotte Wells of Mackay both filed for the four-year coroner’s job.
Three other incumbent county officials filed for re-election to four-year terms, with no opposition. Lura Baker of Clayton filed for county clerk, Jacquel Bruno of Challis filed for assessor and Allicyn Latimer of Challis filed for treasurer. All three women are Republicans.
The sheriff, prosecuting attorney and the third commissioner’s seat are not on the ballot this year.
At the state level, Custer County voters have some choices in the District 8 House and Senate races. Four Republicans filed for the District 8 senate seat, currently held by Steve Thayn, who is not seeking re-election.
Terry Gestrin of Donnelly, a current member of the Idaho House of Representatives, filed for the Senate. Three other men, all from Mountain Home, also filed: Gary Freeman, Jon Krueger and Geoff Schroeder.
Three people filed for the District 8A representative position. Republicans Rob Beiswenger of Horseshoe Bend and Matt Bundy of Mountain Home square off in the Republican primary election. The third candidate, Steven Feil of Mountain Home, is running on the Constitution Party ballot. In Idaho, Constitution Party candidates aren’t on the primary election ballot unless there is a contested race within that party. So Feil’s name won’t appear on a ballot until the November general election.
Three people also filed for the District 8B representative post. Like the 8A race, two Republicans face off in the primary while the Constitution Party candidate will be on the ballot in November. Republicans seeking that position are Megan Blanksma of Hammett and Paul Schepper of Garden Valley. Tony Ulrich of Hammett filed as a Constitution Party candidate.
In District 31, which includes Lemhi County under Idaho’s new redistricting map, one Republican filed for the senate seat — Van Burtenshaw of Terreton.
Republican voters will choose between Republicans Karey Hanks of St. Anthony and Jerald Raymond of Menan in the District 31A state representative race. And Democratic voters will see the name of Connie Delaney of Salmon on their ballot for that position.
Two Republicans are seeking the District 31B representative position — Rod Furniss of Rigby and Darnell Shipp of St. Anthony. Salmon resident Wayne Talmadge filed as a Democrat for the post.
Butte County is part of District 30. Two Republicans filed for that Senate seat — Barry Johnson of Shelley and Julie VanOrden of Pingree. Democrat Dave Archuleta of Pocatello also filed for that spot.
David Cannon of Blackfoot is the only person who filed for the District 30A House seat. Travis Oler of Shelley filed as a Democrat for the District 30B House position. Julianne Young of Blackfoot is running for that post in the Republican primary.