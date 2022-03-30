Two Custer County commissioners had some issues with a decision made by the Planning and Zoning Commission, while a third stuck firmly with the planning board, before all three agreed to not make the planning board revise a conditional use permit it issued for the US Calcium Mine at Darlington.
Commissioner Steve Smith had many questions about the conditional use permit issued to the mine owners. Commissioner Wayne Butts wanted more evaluation of certain things by the planning commission. Randy Corgatelli offered fewer comments, but said he supported the planning board’s decision.
“I think we should stick with our” planning and zoning commission, Corgatelli said. “That’s what they’re there for, to come up with what’s right.”
About 30 people sat in the courtroom at the Custer County Courthouse for the March 14 hearing which had to be moved out of the commissioners’ meeting room because there wasn’t enough space. Butts reminded the audience that no public comment would be heard because last week’s meeting was a continuation of a Feb. 16 appeal hearing of the conditional use permit. Commissioners heard a couple hours of testimony on Feb. 16, but adjourned that hearing without making a decision on the appeal filed by neighbors of the mine. Butts said the county commissioners had only two choices last week — to affirm the planning board’s decision or to send the conditional use permit back to the planning board for additional work.
Custer County Prosecuting Attorney Justin Oleson told the commissioners they were supposed to determine if the application for a conditional use permit met the county’s standards, complied with the county’s ordinances and if the planning and zoning board’s conditions attached to the permit are reasonable. Commissioners couldn’t decide that because a condition hadn’t been met that the planning board should be asked to review the permit. “The question is not whether they’ve done that, it’s does this fit. Should the permit have been granted?
“First you have to decide if it should have been approved,” Oleson said. “If it’s yes, then look at what the board did.”
Smith brought up the mine’s absence of a floodplain permit a couple of times. A condition of the six-month permit issued to the mine owners called for them to address the county’s floodplain concerns. County Planning and Zoning Administrator Jessica Clemenhagen last year told planning board members she was concerned that the dirt moved at the mine to create berms along U.S. Highway 93 had altered the floodplain. Clemenhagen, who doubles as the county’s floodplain administrator, told Smith during last week’s hearing that a floodplain application had recently been submitted to her office.
Smith also said he wanted the planning and zoning commission to further address dust issues at the mine, which have generated many complaints from neighbors. Planning commission members voiced concern about the amount of dust at the mine during their meeting when they issued the conditional use permit, and that permit ordered the mine owners to comply with dust standards set by the Department of Environmental Quality. Smith’s worries about dust drew curt responses from the other two commissioners. Corgatelli said there’s no way to control dust and Butts said with no county ordinances related to dust, it is the DEQ’s responsibility.
Corgatelli said since the planning board’s conditional use permit is valid for six months and “we’re halfway there,” mine owners need time to get the problems addressed.
“They inherited a lot of problems they’re trying to fix,” Corgatelli said of the mine owners. “Are they complying or trying to comply?”
Butts said the commissioners could decide whether to give the mine owners the full six months, which hits in early June since the planning board didn’t approve its findings of facts and conclusions of law in the matter until Dec. 9, or the commissioners could ask the planning board to take action now.
“I’m ready to send it to (planning and zoning commission) because I think there are other things that need to be stiffer,” Butts said.
“I don’t agree with you,” Corgatelli said. “They’ve met the conditions and they are reasonable. It will be up in two months and then we can look.”
Oleson reminded the commissioners that since the conditional use permit was issued for a specific length of time, US Calcium officials will have to apply for another conditional use permit at the end of the six months and comply with the terms attached to the existing permit or “they aren’t in compliance with the ordinance.” He also said mineral extraction in all zones in Custer County requires the issuance of a conditional use permit.
In the end, Oleson walked the commissioners through a list of questions as they decided on their final action.
“Do they qualify for a conditional use permit?” he asked. All three men said yes. Butts said he agreed they could qualify for a conditional use permit, but he didn’t agree with the all of the conditions attached to that permit. Smith said there were things he wants added to any future conditional use permit issued by the planning board, singling out dust control measures. Oleson said Clemenhagen would share that information with the planning board.
After Oleson asked commissioners if they thought the planning board had erred in not putting enough conditions on the permit, Butts said not based on the information it had at the time.