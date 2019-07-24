Custer County commissioners have scheduled a public hearing to consider implementing a fee to dump some types of cardboard at the garbage transfer station in Challis.
The hearing is set for 5 p.m., Monday, Aug. 12, at the county courthouse in Challis. People may speak about the fee at that hearing. Written comments may also be submitted by 5 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7. Comments may be dropped off to the Custer County Clerk’s Office in the courthouse at 810 Main or mailed to the clerk’s office at P.O. Box 385, Challis, ID 83226.
Commissioners are proposing charging .064 cents per pound for cardboard dumped at the transfer station. That’s the same price charged for household garbage. Corrugated cardboard will still be purchased, for that same price per pound.
Commissioner Steve Smith said the are a few reasons for the new fee. The county is incurring more costs to have employees sort cardboard at the transfer station, he said. And, it’s become nearly impossible to sell cardboard, he said.
“Initially we were sending cardboard to China where it was recycled,” Smith said. That was the case for cardboard gathered across much of the U.S.
But because people wouldn’t sort their trash and people were throwing too much garbage in with the cardboard, the Chinese recyclers don’t want to buy it any longer. That’s left garbage and recycling companies all over the U.S. with piles of unusable cardboard, Smith said.
In the past it was worth it to the county to pay employees to sort out cardboard, which could be sold to recyclers. But since cardboard can’t easily be sold today, it’s resulted in increased costs to the county, Smith said.
Commissioners have the option of taking action on the proposed fee after they close the public hearing on Aug. 12 or they can take action at a later commission meeting.