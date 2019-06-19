The eight counties in the Eastern Idaho Public Health District are not being asked to increase their contributions to the district for the coming fiscal year, Geri Rackow told Custer County commissioners June 10. Rackow is the health district director.
“We are able to keep county funding flat this year due to some cost savings and fee revenue increases,” Rackow wrote in her proposed budget.
Fees for septic system inspections and adult immunizations are expected to account for the lion’s share of a 9 percent increase in fee revenue in the next fiscal year, Rackow said. Slight increases in fees for reproductive health services and food licensing also are planned.
A big change in licensing fees for food-serving establishments is that restaurants and vendors will cover a higher percentage of inspections and other health district expenses, reducing the amount of state and county dollars needed to subsidize the program, Rackow said. The current fee covers about a third of the health district’s costs.
Fees for temporary vendors has been changed from a flat fee to a three-tier graduated fee based on the number of days the vendor operates. Several new charges are also in place for plan review, compliance, variance and late fees. The new fee structure is being phased in starting in 2020 but the full effect won’t be seen until 2022, she said.
Subgrants account for 47 percent of Eastern Idaho’s projected fiscal year 2020 revenue, Rackow said. A $150,000 Partnership for Success grant continues next year. That funding from the Idaho Office on Drug Policy is used for programs to prevent underage drinking. Eastern Idaho coordinator Marko Erickson is working with Rose Cheff of the Custer County Coalition on local programs, she said.
Another recent subgrant continues to fund a home visitation program to train parents as teachers of healthy lifestyles. Eastern Idaho is spending $156,000 on the program, with nurse Amy Shaw making visits to homes of at-risk families in Custer County. So far, funding has been year-to-year, but stakeholders want to make the funding longer term and more secure, Rackow said.
Idaho legislators recently created citizen review panels for Idaho public health districts to review child protection cases that have been open for 120 days or longer. There are two vacancies on the panel now and Rackow would like to see more representation from smaller outlying counties like Custer. A couple of seats are also open on the Region 7 Behavioral Health Board.
The Idaho Falls-based health district is proposing a 5 percent, merit-based employee pay raise, Rackow said, to put salaries on par with other Idaho health districts.
Custer County’s contribution to the health district will go down for fiscal year 2020, Rackow said, under a formula that takes into account population and taxable property values. Custer will pay 2.93 percent less, or $919, than it did this year, for a total contribution of $30,393.
Custer and the other seven counties in Eastern Idaho Public Health District’s boundaries — Bonneville, Clark, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton — will together contribute $1,120,703, or 13 percent of the district’s total $8.35 million budget. The district’s budget is up from $8.15 million this year.
Commissioner Steve Smith asked whether the potential for an Ebola outbreak was higher in the United States given the most recent outbreak in Africa. Public health officials in Idaho and across the nation have taken steps to prepare for the possibility of an Ebola epidemic, Rackow said, with Ebola treatment hospitals put in place since the last Ebola cases were diagnosed in the U.S.
A measles outbreak is probably more likely, Rackow said, noting that Idaho recently diagnosed its first two cases of measles in many years, pinpointing the source to international travelers who probably weren’t vaccinated.
Idaho public health officials continue to push for higher vaccination rates for children and adults, Rackow said.