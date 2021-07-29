The Custer County Fair returns to Mackay next week with its usual full schedule after last year’s event was slightly pared down because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The fair opens Monday, Aug. 2 and concludes Saturday, Aug. 7.
All the events people expect are on the schedule, including livestock shows, a corn shucking contest, a tractor driving contest, team roping, a workshop where kids can learn to build rockets and set them off, the market animal sale, a ranch rodeo and an exhibit building brimming with flowers, vegetables, quilts, photographs and all sorts of other items entered by fair participants.
Most events are free, but entry fees are charged for team roping and the ranch rodeo. Admission is charged for the evening portion of the ranch rodeo. The first few days of the fair are busy with entries being checked in, livestock being checked and weighed and entries being judged. Most public events get underway on Wednesday. The exhibit building is open for public viewing from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday.
Monday, Aug. 2
9 a.m. -- Mackay open horse show
Wednesday, Aug. 4
10 a.m. -- 4-H horse show
2 p.m. -- Pressure canner gauge testing
4:30 p.m. -- Tractor driving contest
5 p.m. -- Games for kids
6 p.m. -- Rocket workshop
Thursday, Aug. 5
8 a.m. -- Market hog show
1 p.m. -- 4-H interview contest
5 p.m. -- Team roping
7 p.m. -- Market sheep show
Friday, Aug. 6
8 a.m. -- Breeding beef show
2 p.m. -- Ranch rodeo
6 p.m. -- Ranch rodeo
8 p.m. -- Dance
Saturday, Aug. 7
9 a.m. -- Corn shucking contest
10 a.m. -- Round robin show
2 p.m. -- Market animal sale