Custer County commissioners said they will make a decision whether to increase fees charged for planning and zoning services and whether to adopt a new open burning ordinance for the South Custer Rural Fire District at a special July 6 meeting at the county courthouse in Challis. The meeting also includes a board of adjustments meeting. It begins at 3:30 p.m.
The proposal to commissioners from South Custer Fire Chief Randy Ivie would bring the fire district in line with the International Fire Code and improve firefighters’ ability to enforce rules for open burning.
Planning and Zoning Commission members want higher fees charged because department Administrator Jessica Clemenhagen faces an increased workload and fees haven’t been adjusted since 2007. The county’s planning and zonings fees have lagged behind what other Idaho counties charge, which means Custer officials have been comparatively undercharging residents, they say.
At a June 28 public hearing on the two issues, Challis Mayor Mike Barrett spoke against the zoning fee increases. He said he understands the department needs fees to continue operating, but disagrees with the amount of the proposed increases. Some fees will double, triple or quadruple if commissioners approve the proposal before them, Barrett pointed out.
The increases seem disproportionate to the services being provided, Barrett said. Citing Idaho code, Barrett said fees collected from the county “shall be reasonably related to, but shall not exceed, the actual cost of the services being rendered.”
Planning and Zoning Commission Chairman Corinne Jones, who joined the meeting by phone, responded to Barrett. She explained her support of the fee increases. Jones asked Clemenhagen to explain how much time she dedicates to individual tasks as the department administrator. That time was factored into the proposal, Jones said.
During the portion of the hearing on the fire district ordinance, Custer County Commissioner Steve Smith spoke both in favor and against the plan. Although he supports the ordinance overall, one item caused Smith enough concern he felt the need to speak up as a member of the public. Smith doesn’t want the ordinance to specify that violators have committed a misdemeanor. He said that is too punitive.
“I think that’s way over the top,” Smith said, considering some burns unintentionally get out of control.
Smith suggested a tiered system where people would be issued a fine for their first offense, a fine and a citation for a second violation and be charged with a misdemeanor offense for a third violation.