Custer County commissioners followed the governor’s lead this week when they voted to keep county office buildings closed to the public through the end of the month.
County offices have been closed for about a month as county leaders comply with health department guidelines designed to limit the spread of the coronavirus. Two cases have been confirmed in Custer County.
County employees continue to work, most at the courthouse and others from home, and people can schedule appointments to take care of county business by calling the appropriate county office, Custer County Clerk Lura Baker said.
The foyer at the courthouse has drop-off boxes for people to leave such things as payments for vehicle registrations or requests for absentee ballots for the May 19 primary election.
Absentee ballot request forms are available in the foyer, Baker said. People can fill them out on the spot and drop them in the clerk’s office box or take them home and return them later to the courthouse or mail them to the county. Baker reminds all voters that they must request an absentee ballot for the primary election since no polling sites will be open anywhere in Idaho. Absentee ballots are not automatically mailed to voters, but must be requested. Request forms are also available online at the county’s website or the secretary of state’s website. The deadline to request an absentee ballot is May 19. Ballots must be in the hands of the county clerk’s office by June 2. The results of this year’s primary election will be released late because of the change to an all-absentee format.
Also at their April 13 meeting, commissioners issued a liquor license to Sawmill Station in Clayton. Ross Williams, managing partner with the Sawmill Station, filed the request to allow package sales of beer and wine and to allow consumption of beer and wine at the business.
Old Sawmill Station has been closed for more than a year. Beer and wine previously were sold at the location, which has undergone a minor name change.
Officials at the Idaho State Liquor Division are considering applications to allow a state liquor store to open in Clayton, including one request for that to be located at Sawmill Station, according to Tony Faraca, chief deputy director of the division.
There’s no limit to the number of liquor stores that can operate in Idaho, Faraca said. Custer County has three contract liquor stores now, one each in Challis, Mackay and Stanley. A contract store was previously operated in Clayton, Faraca said. Liquor stores can’t be located with 300 feet of a school and division personnel don’t allow them near churches, Faraca said. Stores can be inside or outside city limits, according to state law.