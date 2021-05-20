After Custer County commissioners finish their regular meeting at Mackay City Hall on Wednesday, May 26, they plan to conduct two public hearings related to increasing planning and zoning fees and a burn ordinance for the South Custer Rural Fire District.
The first hearing is scheduled for 4 p.m. and will address a need to support Planning and Zoning Administrator Jessica Clemenhagen, according to Commissioner Steve Smith. Commissioners looked over recommendations made by the county Planning and Zoning Commission about increasing fees and are now seeking public input.
When determining a new fee schedule, Clemenhagen and Smith said planning and zoning board members looked at fees charged in nearby counties. With Custer County gaining residents in the last year, county officials learned Clemenhagen needs more support, Smith said. County officials realized they have been undercharging for planning and zoning fees for a long time, compared to other Idaho counties, Smith said.
Increasing the fees will allow the county to keep pace with the growth. Smith pointed out the new fees are still lower than some other Idaho counties charge.
Following the planning and zoning fee hearing, a 6 p.m. hearing on changes to the open burn ordinance in the southern fire district is scheduled to begin. Commissioners will take comments on updates to the burn ordinance that bring it more in line with the International Fire Code.
Smith said the changes are proposed because of a few incidents last year with open burns. Some people were being negligent and irresponsible, Smith said, and there were issues when it came to enforcing rules. So, county workers went over the old ordinance and “we found some areas that were lacking,” Smith said.
As in the previous ordinance, the proposed ordinance asks people in the fire district who want to have an open burn to either call the Custer or Butte counties sheriff’s office and let them know in advance to avoid sending fire volunteers to a controlled burn.