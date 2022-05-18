The three incumbent Republicans who faced opponents in Tuesday's Republican primary election all received more votes than their challengers, according to unofficial election results from the Custer County Clerk's Office.
They advance to the general election, where they currently face no challengers. Candidates could still stage write-in campaigns for the Nov. 8 general election.
County Coroner Chad Workman of Challis tallied 792 votes to 375 cast for his opponent, Charlotte Wells, of Mackay. Wells received more votes than Workman in the Mackay precinct -- 60 -- to 42 for Workman. But he was favored by more voters in every other county precinct.
The precinct vote breakdowns are:
Challis
Workman 104; Wells 50
Round Valley 1
Workman 153; Wells 54
Round Valley 2
Workman 96; Wells 33
Mackay
Wells 60; Workman 42
Leslie
Workman 93; Wells 87
Battleground
Workman 43; Wells 18
Sunol
Workman 22; Wells 8
Clayton
Workman 37; Wells 11
Stanley
Workman 22; Wells 14
Absentee
Workman 144; Wells 40
Steve Smith held on to the District 3 county commission spot, garnering 668 votes to 579 for his opponent Loy Pehrson Jr. Both men live in Mackay.
Pehrson won two precincts: the Leslie precinct with 116 votes to 105 for Smith and the Stanley precinct with 28 votes, compared to 10 for Smith.
The precinct vote breakdowns are:
Challis
Smith 104; Pehrson 79
Round Valley 1
Smith 117; Pehrson 96
Round Valley 2
Smith 70; Pehrson 60
Mackay
Smith 66; Pehrson 46
Leslie
Pehrson 116; Smith 105
Battleground
Smith 40; Pehrson 35
Sunol
Smith 18; Pehrson 12
Clayton
Smith 35; Pehrson 18
Stanley
Pehrson 28; Smith 10
Absentee
Smith 103; Pehrson 89
Randy Corgatell garnered 670 votes to 564 cast for opponent John Keppner in the county commission District 2 race. Both men live in Challis.
Keppner won four precincts -- Stanley with 19 votes, compared to 18 for Corgatelli; Round Valley 2 with 71 votes, compared to 66 for Corgatelli; Round Valley 1 with 109 votes to 102 cast for Corgatelli; and Challis with 97 votes, compared to 94 cast for Corgatelli.