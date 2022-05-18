The three incumbent Republicans who faced opponents in Tuesday's Republican primary election all received more votes than their challengers, according to unofficial election results from the Custer County Clerk's Office.

They advance to the general election, where they currently face no challengers. Candidates could still stage write-in campaigns for the Nov. 8 general election.

County Coroner Chad Workman of Challis tallied 792 votes to 375 cast for his opponent, Charlotte Wells, of Mackay. Wells received more votes than Workman in the Mackay precinct -- 60 -- to 42 for Workman. But he was favored by more voters in every other county precinct.

The precinct vote breakdowns are:

Challis

Workman 104; Wells 50

Round Valley 1

Workman 153; Wells 54

Round Valley 2

Workman 96; Wells 33

Mackay

Wells 60; Workman 42

Leslie

Workman 93; Wells 87

Battleground

Workman 43; Wells 18

Sunol

Workman 22; Wells 8

Clayton

Workman 37; Wells 11

Stanley

Workman 22; Wells 14

Absentee

Workman 144; Wells 40

Steve Smith held on to the District 3 county commission spot, garnering 668 votes to 579 for his opponent Loy Pehrson Jr. Both men live in Mackay.

Pehrson won two precincts: the Leslie precinct with 116 votes to 105 for Smith and the Stanley precinct with 28 votes, compared to 10 for Smith.

The precinct vote breakdowns are:

Challis

Smith 104; Pehrson 79

Round Valley 1

Smith 117; Pehrson 96

Round Valley 2

Smith 70; Pehrson 60

Mackay

Smith 66; Pehrson 46

Leslie

Pehrson 116; Smith 105

Battleground

Smith 40; Pehrson 35

Sunol 

Smith 18; Pehrson 12

Clayton

Smith 35; Pehrson 18

Stanley

Pehrson 28; Smith 10

Absentee

Smith 103; Pehrson 89

Randy Corgatell garnered 670 votes to 564 cast for opponent John Keppner in the county commission District 2 race. Both men live in Challis.

Keppner won four precincts -- Stanley with 19 votes, compared to 18 for Corgatelli; Round Valley 2 with 71 votes, compared to 66 for Corgatelli; Round Valley 1 with 109 votes to 102 cast for Corgatelli; and Challis with 97 votes, compared to 94 cast for Corgatelli.

The precinct vote breakdowns are:

Challis

Keppner 97; Corgatelli 94

Round Valley 1

Keppner 109; Corgatelli 102

Round Valley 2

Keppner 71; Corgatelli 66

Mackay

Corgatelli 62; Keppner, 41

Leslie

Corgatelli 121; Keppner 80

Battleground

Corgatelli 44; Keppner 29

Sunol

Corgatelli 19; Keppner 12

Clayton

Corgatelli 32; Keppner 23

Stanley

Keppner 19; Corgatelli 18

Absentee

Corgatelli 112; Keppner 83

