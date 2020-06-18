After a public hearing and several weeks of research, Challis City Council members last week declined to approve a permit which would have allowed Custer County officials to install modular jail units on county property in Challis.
County Commissioner Wayne Butts spoke to City Council members several times to explain that adding modular units would increase the jail’s capacity from six to 16 and comply with federal standards which govern jails. He repeatedly said the improvements were necessary from the standpoints of community safety and legal liability.
But county officials did not follow through on the council members’ request for more information, which made the conditional use permit application incomplete. Challis Mayor Mike Barrett said “we have only one course of action,” which was to deny the permit.
Barrett told council members even if the information they asked for had been provided, another public hearing would have been required. Denying the county’s request will start the process over again, so either way, Barrett said another hearing will be held.
County Commissioners Steve Smith and Butts expressed regret about the city decision, but said they will press on with other projects.
“We’re trying to fix some other problems,” Smith said. Since they can’t improve the jail, commissioners will focus on necessary improvements to the courthouse, an annex for a courtroom and courts employees and a new building for the Sheriff’s Office.
Council members unanimously approved conditional use permits to replace the trailer that is now the Sheriff’s Office and to make additions to the courthouse that include putting in a larger vault, adding office space and installing an elevator.
Council members also approved the county’s plan for a new building on the corner of Ninth Street and Valley Avenue. The county was granted a conditional use permit for an annex, which was required because it will be a commercial building in a residential B zone. The county must still obtain a building permit from the city before that building can be constructed.