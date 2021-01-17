The unemployment rate in Custer County in October 2020 declined to 5.9 percent, from 6.1 percent in September, according to the Idaho Department of Labor’s latest report. That compares to a rate of 4.8 percent in October 2019.
Overall, Idaho’s jobless rate dropped to 5.5 percent in October, from 6.1 percent in September. The prior October the state boasted a low 2.9 percent unemployment rate, prior to the coronavirus pandemic. But, Craig Shaul with the labor department pointed out, the October 2020 ate is 7 percentage points below the historic high jobless rate in Idaho of 11.8 percent, set in April 2020.
Butte County’s jobless rate in October held steady from September — 4.3 percent. In October 2019 it was 2.8 percent.
Lemhi County’s rate also dropped in October to 6.9 percent, from 7.7 percent in September, but up significantly from 4.6 percent in October 2019.
No Idaho county reported a jobless rate above 10 percent in October. But several counties still have many residents who are unemployed. The highest jobless rate is 9.5 percent in Adams County. Other counties with many unemployed residents are Clearwater at 9.3 percent, Shoshone County at 9.1 percent, Boise at 8.6 percent and Lewis at 8.1 percent.
Five Idaho counties have fallen below a 4 percent unemployment rate. Those counties are Madison at 3 percent, Fremont and Jefferson, both at 3.7 percent, and Clark and Franklin, both at 3.8 percent.
The nation’s jobless rate in October declined to 6.7 percent, with 10.7 million Americans unemployed. The prior year, the U.S. had a jobless rate of 3.5 percent with 5.8 million unemployed people in the country.