Challis City Council members had listed a discussion with Custer County Commissioner Wayne Butts about a new building for the Sheriff's Office on the agenda for their Sept. 13 meeting, but Butts didn't attend the meeting.
City Clerk Savannah Pedersen said Butts told her a few days before the meeting that the county hasn't been able to find anyone to develop a plan for a new Sheriff's Office building that is at least 20 feet wide, the minimum width required by city ordinances. In July, Butts asked the City Council to approve a plan to construct a 14x92-foot building, and city officials declined the request. He said he'd be back in August with plans for a wider building, but he hasn't returned to a council meeting since then.
According to Pedersen, Butts now wants a special use permit which would allow for a 14-foot wide office building, which he told her would only be temporary.
"The one they have now was supposed to be temporary," she said of the trailer which houses the Sheriff's Office, "and it's been there 30 years."
Pedersen told the council she explained to Butts that obtaining a special use permit is "complicated, a lengthy process and costs money" and requires a public hearing and notification of residents who live within 300 feet of affected property.
In July, Butts told city officials that county commissioners want to get a new building constructed next to the trailer that now houses the Sheriff’s Office. Once the new building is finished, the current trailer would be demolished and “then we slide the new one over,” he said.
One communications station will be set up in the spot where bookings now occur, Butts said in July, until the dispatch center can be moved into the new building.
Butts told the council in July that plan means the county will have to house all prisoners out of county for about two weeks and people won’t be able to take their driver’s tests for about two weeks. The county already frequently houses prisoners in other county jails. Women and juveniles are never housed in Challis because the jail doesn’t meet requirements to do so.
In July, after being told the building had to be at least 20 feet wide, Butts said he didn't want to pursue an option that would add time to the project and he'd instead get the plans changed, but that hasn't occurred.
Mayor Corey Rice said he would reach out to Butts to see if they could schedule a special council meeting "soon" to discuss the Sheriff's Office building.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.