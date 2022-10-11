Challis City Council members had listed a discussion with Custer County Commissioner Wayne Butts about a new building for the Sheriff's Office on the agenda for their Sept. 13 meeting, but Butts didn't attend the meeting.

City Clerk Savannah Pedersen said Butts told her a few days before the meeting that the county hasn't been able to find anyone to develop a plan for a new Sheriff's Office building that is at least 20 feet wide, the minimum width required by city ordinances. In July, Butts asked the City Council to approve a plan to construct a 14x92-foot building, and city officials declined the request. He said he'd be back in August with plans for a wider building, but he hasn't returned to a council meeting since then.

