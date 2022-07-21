Construction of a new building to house the offices currently located upstairs in the Custer County Courthouse advanced last week.
Challis City Council members approved a permit allowing Custer County officials to proceed with a 58x94-foot building and a parking lot on two city lots on the corner of Ninth and Valley streets in Challis. County commissioners have been planning the courthouse annex for several years, after voters three times turned down their request to sell bonds to pay for remodeling of the courthouse and construction of a new jail.
Commissioner Wayne Butts met with the City Council last week, reminding them that they had already approved construction of an office in a residential zone and he’d been told to come back to the city with a design and a building permit request.
“We haven’t awarded a contract since we don’t have a building permit,” Butts said.
The plans Butts submitted met all the city’s setback requirements and were OK’d by the council.
Butts said getting the courtroom and court offices onto a ground floor is critical because of Americans with Disabilities Act requirements. Court offices are now on the second floor of the courthouse, which has no elevator or access for disabled people.
Once the annex is built and the courtroom, offices for court clerks and judges and a jury room are moved out of the courthouse, county officials plan to move other offices upstairs and later install an elevator to access those offices, Butts said. The annex will house those offices now upstairs, along with the county prosecuting attorney and rooms for attorneys to meet with witnesses.
Butts also sought approval for a new Sheriff’s Office building to be constructed behind the courthouse. County officials want to get a new building constructed next to the trailer that now houses the Sheriff’s Office. Once the new building is finished, the trailer would be demolished and “then we slide the new one over,” he said.
One communications station will be set up in the spot where bookings now occur, Butts said, until the dispatch center can be moved into the new building.
Butts said the plan means the county will have to house all prisoners out of county for about two weeks and people won’t be able to take their driver’s tests for about two weeks. The county already frequently houses prisoners in other county jails. Women and juveniles are never housed in Challis because the jail doesn’t meet requirements to do so.
Other shuffling is taking place at the county compound, now that the fire department has moved to its new building on Blue Mountain Road, Butts said.
The old fire hall is being remodeled and county search and rescue operations are moving to the upstairs of that building. The lower floor will be used for intake work by the Sheriff’s Office and will house two offices and restrooms. When that work is finished, the old shop where search and rescue is now based will be destroyed, Butts said. Then county officials will consider getting rid of the old Quonset building located next to the Sheriff’s Office trailer. Intake is now done in the Quonset.
Butts said the price of the annex had been estimated at $600,000, but with the recent steep increases in the prices of building materials, that cost has probably gone up. “It could be twice that now,” he said. The county has the money to pay for it, he said. “We won’t be going for a bond.”
Butts also asked the city last week to approve plans for a 14x92-foot building that would hold the Sheriff’s Office staff, the probation officer and a restroom. But, city codes don’t permit any building to be more narrow than 20 feet, City Clerk Savannah Pedersen said.
Instead of pursuing a variance to the ordinance, which requires a public hearing and adds time to the process, Butts said he’d reconfigure the plans to increase the width of the new Sheriff’s Office to 20 feet and bring a new plan to the City Council in August.