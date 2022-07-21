Construction of a new building to house the offices currently located upstairs in the Custer County Courthouse advanced last week.

Challis City Council members approved a permit allowing Custer County officials to proceed with a 58x94-foot building and a parking lot on two city lots on the corner of Ninth and Valley streets in Challis. County commissioners have been planning the courthouse annex for several years, after voters three times turned down their request to sell bonds to pay for remodeling of the courthouse and construction of a new jail.

Tags

Recommended for you