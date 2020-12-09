Custer County commissioners have given Sheriff’s Marine Deputy John Haugh the go-ahead to apply for a grant to pay for a new patrol boat.
“They really need a new boat,” Custer County Clerk Lura Baker said.
According to Baker, Haugh sought approval from commissioners because the 12-year-old patrol boat he uses is starting to give out. To get a new one, Haugh said he would apply for a $79,100 waterways improvement grant from the state. The grant requires a 20 percent match from the county, which Baker said can be covered with the $20,000 trade-in value of the current patrol boat.
“That means it won’t come out of county taxes,” Baker said of the potential purchase.
Between the trade-in value of the boat and the grant, Baker said Haugh will be able to get the new one he has his eye on. Baker said the county has needed a new patrol boat for some time, but it’s gotten worse in the past year. The current boat has broken down three times this year, Baker said, necessitating repairs. At one point, she said it was out of commission for two weeks during the busy summer.
Commissioners want to include the boat purchase as a line item in next fiscal year’s budget. Baker said Haugh has till January to apply for the grant. If approved, Haugh will know next June, with plans to purchase the new boat by the beginning of October. When the county budget is finalized at the end of August, Baker said the grant would appear as revenue for the county.
“They’re trying to be transparent instead of just doing a pass-through,” Baker said.