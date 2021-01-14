After Judge James Barrett asked each of the recently elected county officials if they would continue to serve Custer County, he said he was happy to hear them all say yes.
Sheriff Stu Lumpkin, Prosecuting Attorney Justin Oleson and Commissioners Wayne Butts and Randy Corgatelli took their oaths of office Jan. 11. Lumpkin, Oleson and Butts agreed to four years in their positions while Corgatelli signed on for two more years.
Lumpkin won his re-election bid last year against two write-in candidates: Sheriff’s Deputy Joel Peterson and Challis resident Scott Drexler. Lumpkin says this will be his final term. Oleson, who was appointed to the position in 2016, won his first bid for the office against write-in candidate Jason Mackrill from Challis. Butts and Corgatelli ran unopposed in both the primary and general elections.