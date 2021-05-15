A Stanley man will be allowed to continue landing his airplanes on an airstrip in a field on his ranch, the Custer County Planning and Zoning Commission decided last week.
All of the planning commission members voted to issue a conditional use permit to Michael Boren at Hell Roaring Ranch that's located within the Sawtooth National Recreation Area. The motion came after commission members determined Boren's request was in compliance with the county's comprehensive plan for uses of agricultural land.
The motion specified that Boren cannot expand the airport at his property. County ordinances define the airstrip and associated buildings as an airport, not a landing strip, Custer County Prosecuting Attorney Justin Oleson pointed out during the May 6 meeting. The property must remain a pasture and the airport can be used only for "limited personal use with occasional emergency use," according to the planning commission's decision.
Oleson said everything associated with the runway is part of the conditional use permit, including the fuel storage area and the hangar or shed, which he referred to as "a pretty nice shed."
Boren and his daughter Amanda Boren, who own the ranch together, had asked that the runway be listed on aeronautical charts so air ambulances could use it and any pilot who experienced some sort of mechanical failure in the area could also find the runway and use it. The planning commission didn't include specific language about aeronautical charts in its motion.
During discussion prior to the vote, commission member Brant Tritthart said the commission didn't have the ability to restrict Boren from landing planes in his own pasture.
"In our ordinances we have nothing to say about pastures," Tritthart said. Boren wanted a change and asked the county for it, Tritthart said. "If he wants other improvements, our ordinance says he has to come back."
Some discussion about potential future development of the airport took place among commission members.
"I don't think we need to worry about buildings," commission member Gary Chamberlain said. "The Forest Service can step up then. That's for them to decide." Because the ranch is within the Sawtooth National Recreation Area, easements are in effect and the Forest Service oversees those.
Chamberlain also said he didn't think county officials needed to worry about Boren installing lights on the runway and said, as a pilot, he wouldn't land a plane on that strip at night. "I believe he's not going to the additional expense to light it."
Commission member Gordon Vaden reiterated his disappointment that the Forest Service didn't weigh in on the issue since it's a land issue within the national recreation area.
"I'm disappointed with the Forest Service. They rode the fence on this one," Vaden said, and didn't give county officials any guidance.
Vaden initially suggested the county put a limit of five flights per week at the Boren property, but other commission members didn't support a firm number in part because of the inability to actually monitor numbers.
"Limiting it to not having every Tom, Dick or Harry come in is good," commission member Terri Pritchett said. "I don't know how to keep track of numbers."
After being told by Oleson that they had to consider specific items necessary for the planning and zoning administrator to prepare findings of fact, commission members discussed the economic impacts of Boren's request.
Chamberlain said it would be neutral. No one would be economically impacted by Boren landing on his property, Chamberlain said. But, Boren could be impacted if he can't fly between his ranches, Chamberlain added.
According to Jones, "no one's livelihood is affected."
As they moved to a discussion of potential environmental effects, Tritthart said not allowing Boren to fly to and from his ranch could actually result in more environmental impacts because he'd need a hangar at another airport, which might require construction, and a vehicle to drive between his ranch and that other airport. "That's more of an environmental impact in my mind," Tritthart said.
The May meeting drew about half as many audience members as did a public hearing on the Borens' request held a month earlier. But planning commission Chairwoman Corinne Jones had made it clear in April that the May meeting was not another public hearing and public input would not be accepted. She firmly reminded the audience and commission members of that at the beginning of last week's meeting.
County ordinances don't list a specific way for anyone to appeal a conditional use permit, unless a permit is denied. In that case, the applicant may appeal the decision.