Challis City Council members approved plans for a new building for the Custer County Sheriff’s Office, a Custer County Courthouse annex and an addition to the courthouse at their June 4 meeting, all of which must conform to the city’s zoning laws.
Challis Mayor Mike Barrett explained all property extending one block on either side of Main is zoned commercial. In order for county officials to make the improvements, they have to show council members he work conforms with city zoning laws. If not, the council would have to consider approving the work as non-conforming.
County Commissioner Wayne Butts told City Council members the trailer that is used as the Sheriff’s Office needs to be replaced.
“The roof’s fallen in and I don’t think it’ll last another winter,” he said.
In a separate interview Butts said heavy snowfall in 2017 damaged the trailer’s roof, resulting in leaking. The trailer is nearly 40 years old and was intended for temporary use until something more durable could be constructed.
The new Sheriff’s Office will also be a trailer, but Butts said it will be about eight feet longer. County officials don’t yet have a price, because bids for the new building must be sought. It will be paid for with payments in lieu of taxes funds.
PILT money will also pay for additions to the courthouse and the construction of an annex to house a courtroom and court personnel, according to Butts. Modifications to the courthouse include adding a larger vault for the county assessor’s office and office space to the southwest side of the building. The addition will be one story with a basement. An elevator be installed in the courthouse to bring the building into compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, something county commissioners have been trying to do for years.
“We’re slowly becoming ADA compliant,” Butts said. “People don’t realize it takes more than changing a bathroom.”
The annex will be used as a second courtroom and will be built on county property at the corner of Ninth and Valley in Challis. The state of Idaho mandated the annex be built by July 2021 because, until the elevator is in the courthouse, the ground-level annex will be the only way disabled people can appear in court.
Butts and Commissioner Steve Smith said after multiple attempts to improve the Sheriff’s Office and courthouse over the years, commissioners decided they have to make the improvements piecemeal.
Smith said they originally wanted to improve the courthouse, Sheriff’s Office and the county jail in one go, but county residents fought them every step of the way. Choosing instead to “split things up,” Smith said they are focusing on immediate needs.
“The sheriff’s trailer is the most important,” Smith said. “That’ll probably be ready to go before the snow flies.”
Despite the pushback from the community on improvements, Smith and his fellow commissioners are looking out for residents’ best interests.
When a county doesn’t have an adequate Sheriff’s Office or courthouse, “community quality goes down and crime goes on the rise,” Smith said.