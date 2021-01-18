A house near Stanley where Idaho State Police troopers stay while working in Custer County has suffered an estimated $30,900 in damages caused by a water leak and subsequent mold and rot.
Custer County manages the house that sits in the Sawtooth National Recreation Area.
Sheriff Stu Lumpkin and Sheriff’s Deputy Justin Mitchell met with county commissioners Dec. 30 to discuss the damage. Pipes behind the washing machine in the house froze, Commission Chairman Steve Smith said and then leaked water. County commissioners first learned of the issue late October, and after having a contractor go through the house, discovered mold and rot in the cabinets and walls. Mitchell said a layer of ice has formed on the floors.
“It was more extensive than we originally thought,” Smith said.
Commissioners discussed replacing the building. However, it was agreed that option wouldn’t be worth it. A new structure would have to conform to Forest Service building codes, which dictate the design and materials.
“Even if we move in just a modular, the whole thing would’ve cost around $50,000,” Smith said.
