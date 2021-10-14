Idaho jury trials were put on hold again last month due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which Custer County Prosecuting Attorney Justin Oleson said further clogs a backed-up system.
No new jury trials will be scheduled till after Dec. 6. The Idaho Supreme Court allowed jury trials to resume in March after suspending them for a year. The justices cited the recent spike in COVID-19 cases across Idaho, brought on by the Delta variant, as the reason for the latest round of courtroom restrictions.
Oleson has publicly said that suspending jury trials is unconstitutional. He says the Idaho and U.S. constitutions guarantee people their day in court. By not being allowed to schedule trials, Oleson said people won’t be able to resolve their legal concerns in a just and speedy manner.
The order issued last month also required anyone in a publicly accessible building used only for court business to wear a mask that covers their nose and mouth and keep six feet of physical distance from people outside their households.
In a mixed-use building that contains both court and non-court operations, like the Custer County Courthouse, anyone entering a courtroom, a court clerk’s office or other spaces used for court business must wear a mask and keep their distance from others.
The order also said most court hearings must be held online and Idaho courts must provide a publicly accessible livestream whenever the public cannot be physically present in a courtroom for a proceeding typically open to them.
The exceptions to the new rule are all trials on a petition to terminate parental rights and all felony sentencing hearings. Oleson said people in those cases will be in the courtroom.
Oleson argued the courtroom restrictions are unfair because in no other situation would people’s legal rights be infringed upon. He said he understands the coronavirus pandemic is a serious problem and the justices created the restrictions in the name of public health. However, Oleson said the measures are stressing the court system to egregious levels.