Custer County commissioners are considering a new option to have adequate and accessible office space for some county departments.
Commission Chairman Wayne Butts said the county wants to buy a weedy lot at the corner of Ninth and Valley streets in Challis, near the courthouse and Sheriff’s Office, and put an office building there that would serve as a courthouse annex. The lot today is home to an abandoned, dilapidated trailer house.
Butts said he and his fellow commissioners know people will jump to the conclusion that this plan is for a new jail, but that’s not the case. County officials have twice sought voter approval to sell bonds to pay for a new jail and some remodeling at the courthouse. But voters have said no to each proposal.
Exactly what county offices would end up in the new building hasn’t been determined, Butts said. It could house a courtroom and chambers for judges or it could house other county employees who work in departments outside the judiciary. Yet to be determined is if the county would purchase a modular building of some sort or hire a contractor to construct a stick-built structure. That decision comes down to cost, Butts said.
The courthouse doesn’t comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act, which has been a concern to county officials for years. It’s past time to address that issue, Butts said. In order to make the courthouse ADA compliant, an elevator that can access all three floors must be installed. That option remains on the table, Butts said.
“We need to be ADA compliant,” Butts said simply, so commissioners are exploring other options.
Commissioners would use payment in lieu of taxes funds to purchase the city lot and erect a building, Butts said.
“We don’t want to get into our PILT, but we need to get ahead of this issue,” he said. For years, threats of lawsuits have been made against the county for the courthouse’s lack of handicap access and for the age and condition of the county jail.
Commissioners have been setting PILT funds aside for years to pay some costs to remodel the courthouse and build a new jail. But the PILT payments to the county vary by year and are not guaranteed by Congress.
The lot at Ninth and Valley is close enough to the courthouse that it could easily work for a county annex, Butts said. Plus, if the county buys the land it will be cleaned up and improved, he said.
The lot the county wants to buy is zoned residential B and commercial buildings are not permitted in that zone in the city, Challis Mayor Mike Barrett said.
So, the county has filed for a variance for the lot at 910 E. Valley St. The lot is about 10,000 feet and sits next to properties used for residential purposes, according to the city’s notice regarding the variance request.
The Challis City Council must hold a public hearing on any variance request. That hearing is scheduled for 5 p.m., Monday, Aug. 5, at City Hall. It’s open to the public. People may comment during the hearing or in writing in advance of the hearing either by mailing a letter to the city at 414 E. Main Ave., Challis, or by email to cityclerk@custertel.net.
Besides advertising the variance request and hearing in the Messenger, the city is notifying neighbors of the Valley Street lot about the variance request, as required by city ordinance, Barrett said.
If the variance is approved by the City Council, allowing the county to move forward, Butts says work could begin in 2019, but a time frame hasn’t been hammered out.