Custer County officials have begun planning for floods and other natural disasters.
Partnering with with state officials and the Federal Emergency Management Agency, work has begun on the FEMA risk mapping, assessment and planning process. Officials are on the first of an eight-step, multi-year process to identify and mitigate risks from flooding and disasters such as earthquakes, wildfire and avalanches.
In mid-March Custer County Planning and Zoning Administrator Christy Foster heard from FEMA officials that Custer County needed to update its hazard maps. Lemhi County is already involved in the process and there may be coordination between the two counties since they share the Salmon River drainage and other hazard areas. It’s a voluntary process for the county, Foster said.
The second step is a meeting of federal, state, county and local officials and stakeholders to identify and prioritize areas where better data is needed. That meeting is tentatively planned for July, Foster said. Foster and county officials are identifying stakeholders to invite them to the summer meeting. A public meeting will be scheduled later, after more accurate mapping data is collected.
The geographic data to update the county’s floodplain and other hazard area maps will be collected by light detection and ranging flights, Foster said. That process basically uses a pulsed laser from an airplane to accurately map terrain. It’s the light equivalent of radar, which uses radio waves to detect objects and distance, or sonar, which uses sound to do the same thing.
The county could exit the process if it chooses down the road. If it stays in, the county would have six months to adopt the new map and update the county’s floodplain ordinance if necessary. There is no cost to the county.
Armed with updated maps, officials can plan for the worst and react faster and more efficiently when disaster strikes.
The process helps property owners know what natural hazards exist so they can take steps to minimize risks. The process continues the county’s years-long effort to get ahead of issues like emergency response to flooding, flood insurance rates and who’s responsible for preventive measures and paying for damage after a flood. Those burdens usually rest on homeowners.
Updating the Challis Hot Springs floodplain map was somewhat controversial. The new data resulted in an expansion of the floodplain. Mortgaged property in a floodplain is required to carry flood insurance. Homeowners could mitigate flooding hazards by raising the elevation of their building site or installing openings in their foundation to allow floodwaters to flow through instead of washing the house away. Theoretically their insurance premiums decreased, Foster said. If homeowners in the floodplain do something more extraordinary and expensive, like anchoring steel stilts in bedrock, they can theoretically be removed from the floodplain map and not have to purchase insurance.
Some existing homeowners who didn’t think they were in the floodplain had to hire a surveyor to prove it. The county’s floodplain ordinance requires floodplain homeowners to present an elevation certificate showing they did something to raise the level of the grade their house will sit on before building. Floodplain residents are supposed to show they’ve raised the elevation of their building site so the first floor of their house is at least two feet above the flood level as established by FEMA maps.
If the county completes the process, flood insurance rates could go up for some people and down for others, Foster said, depending on whether they live in a hazard area and whether they’ve taken steps to protect their homes.
Statistically, rates will go down nationwide theoretically, as will emergency response and post-disaster response funding, which is why FEMA encourages participation in the program.