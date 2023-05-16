No bids were submitted to construct a building to house the Custer County Jail and Sheriff’s Office, or a new court annex for the county or to add an elevator to the existing courthouse.

At the April 27 bid opening for the projects, County Clerk Lura Baker reported only one contractor had even called about a bid packet and no one submitted a bid. Contractors could bid on parts or all of the job, but apparently neither option was attractive enough to result in bidders competing for the work.


