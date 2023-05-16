Joe Frauenberger pulls nails and screws out of the roof of the former Custer County Search and Rescue building. He's removing that building and a Quonset hut that is next to the sheriff's office to make room for a new jail and sheriff's building.
Joe Frauenberger, owner of Twin Peaks Timber, said there are a lot of nails and screws to pull from the roof of the old county search and rescue building that he's dismantling. Plans call for constructing a new jail and sheriff's office on the site.
Twin Peaks Timber owner Joe Frauenberger pulls a piece of lumber from the roof at the old Custer County Search and Rescue building. He's demolishing the building to make room for a new jail and sheriff's office.
Joe Frauenberger pulls nails and screws out of the roof of the former Custer County Search and Rescue building. He's removing that building and a Quonset hut that is next to the sheriff's office to make room for a new jail and sheriff's building.
Joe Frauenberger, owner of Twin Peaks Timber, said there are a lot of nails and screws to pull from the roof of the old county search and rescue building that he's dismantling. Plans call for constructing a new jail and sheriff's office on the site.
Twin Peaks Timber owner Joe Frauenberger pulls a piece of lumber from the roof at the old Custer County Search and Rescue building. He's demolishing the building to make room for a new jail and sheriff's office.
No bids were submitted to construct a building to house the Custer County Jail and Sheriff’s Office, or a new court annex for the county or to add an elevator to the existing courthouse.
At the April 27 bid opening for the projects, County Clerk Lura Baker reported only one contractor had even called about a bid packet and no one submitted a bid. Contractors could bid on parts or all of the job, but apparently neither option was attractive enough to result in bidders competing for the work.
So, Custer County elected officials are back at the drawing board as they try to figure out what’s next.
Commissioner Wayne Butts, who participated in the April 27 meeting by phone, asked Baker to “check into the legalities” that the county faces as commissioners move forward on the construction projects.
Commissioner Randy Corgatelli said since the county is paying for the jail and sheriff’s office with federal funds from the American Rescue Plan Act there are regulations the county must comply with. Baker said she will soon reach out to contractors to see if the county can hire someone to build the court annex. That’s the first phase of construction planned by county officials.
Meanwhile, the two county buildings that were sold in early April to make space for the new buildings are being dismantled. Joe Frauenberger, owner of Twin Peaks Timber, paid the county $2,000.25 for the old search and rescue building and the Quonset hut. Both those buildings are located east of the current sheriff’s office. Frauenberger has until the end of May to remove the two buildings. He’s already removed a good portion of the search and rescue building.
Frauenberger said there are “a lot of nails and screws” to pull from the building’s roof before he can start on the walls. He said a crane will be at the job site soon to pull trusses and other parts off.
Once the two buildings are gone, that ground will be the site for a new building that will house both the county jail and the sheriff’s office. The trailer that now serves as the sheriff’s office will be removed. The historic old jail, built in the fall of 1911, will remain in place and be used for storage. It is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
The new jail and sheriff’s office is expected to be a 3,430-square-foot building with four jail cells, a holding cell, a common jail area, the 911 dispatch center, a conference room, offices for the probation officer and sheriff, shared office spaces for sheriff’s deputies, a reception area and a separate space for people to take driver’s license exams.
County officials have plans for a single-story 58x94-foot office building to be constructed on two lots at the corner of Ninth and Valley streets in Challis. That new court annex will house a courtroom, judges’ chambers, a jury room, three offices for court clerks, evidence vaults and restrooms.
A new court annex not only addresses the space shortages in the courthouse, but also helps the county comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act. With the courtroom and court offices now on the second story of the courthouse, access for disabled people is problematic at best. That’s why county officials sought bids to add an elevator to the courthouse. While court offices will move to the annex, other county offices will eventually be relocated to that second floor, so ADA-compliant public access is still needed. Likewise, there’s no ADA access to the courthouse basement.
Custer County was notified in 2017 that because county buildings don’t comply with the ADA, county officials needed to file a transition plan and address repairs and upgrades to come into compliance, according to Butts.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.