Custer County residents can comment on proposed changes to planning and zoning fees and to the South Custer Rural Fire District’s open burning ordinance at public hearings scheduled for June 28 at the county courthouse in Challis.
The burn ordinance public hearing begins at 6 p.m. It will be followed immediately by the hearing on increases to the county’s planning and zoning fees. County commissioners originally planned to hold the hearings last month, but that meeting was canceled.
According to Commissioner Steve Smith, the hearing on the burn ordinance is to address enforcement issues that came up last year. People were irresponsible with their open burns, he said, and county officials had a difficult time enforcing the rules. Smith said the proposed ordinance changes bring the fire district more in line with the International Fire Code.
As for the planning and zoning fee increase, Smith said additional money is needed in the planning and zoning department because Administrator Jessica Clemenhagen needs help performing her duties. Clemenhagen’s workload has increased because of development in the county, he said. As they studied ways to increase revenue, Smith said county commissioners and planning and zoning board members determined they have been undercharging for fees compared to other Idaho counties. The increased fees will address this oversight, Smith said, but they are still comparatively cheap when held against other counties.