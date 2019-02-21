A “Custer County community conversation” is scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 28.
Representatives of the United Way and a partner organization told Challis City Council members and Custer County commissioners about the meeting last week.
The two-hour meeting at the Challis senior citizen center will focus on unmet critical needs and ways to improve services to the community. Part of the focus will be on low-income housing and retaining public school teachers.
A light dinner before and child care during the meeting are included, said Maggie Albano of the United Way of Idaho Falls and Bonneville County. It’s hoped that dinner and child care will help draw families to the meeting, including those in which the parents work two or more jobs to make ends meet, Albano told the Challis City Council.
United Way wants to assess needs, identify existing or non-existent programs in Challis and Custer County and figure out ways to improve or create those programs with grants or other funding. The idea is to bring the partners and service providers together, get input and solve problems.
“Bring the whole family. Spread the word,” said Sarah Johnson of partnering entity Voice Advocacy. Other partners include Eastern Idaho Public Health and Eastern Idaho Community Action Partnership.
United Way uses an acronym to describe people it tries to help in eastern Idaho, Albano said. ALICE stands for people who are asset limited, income constrained and employed, she said. “Alice” is a hardworking, employed member of the community who doesn’t make enough money to cover basic necessities. That describes 41 percent of all households in eastern Idaho.
Alice falls into a gap, earning too much to qualify for food assistance, such as food stamps, but not enough to adequately feed the family. “She” makes too much to get child care subsidies to pay for preschool, babysitters or other child care, but not enough to pay the going rates for those services.
Alice cannot always pay the bills, has little or no savings and is forced to make tough choices between, for example, paying the rent and paying for child care, but not both.
There’s a difference between the federal poverty level and a household survival budget, according to the United Way’s study of financial hardship in eastern Idaho. The federal poverty level to qualify for many assistance programs is $24,300 for a family of four in this part of the state, but families need $53,664 to make ends meet, according to the study conducted by Rutgers University and updated every two years. That’s a difference of $29,364.
For most families, $400 in unexpected expenses will push them over the edge, according to United Way materials.
Affected people in eastern Idaho include child care workers, elderly parents on Social Security, cashiers, salespersons or clerks at local businesses, wait staff, home health aides, office clerks, bookkeepers and some teachers, according to United Way. Some might be farmers, ranchers, loggers or agricultural workers.