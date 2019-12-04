Custer County’s October jobless rate stood a full percentage point higher than October 2018, according to the latest unemployment report from the Idaho Department of Labor.
Custer County’s October adjusted rate was 4.7 percent, compared to 3.7 percent the prior year and up still from 4.5 percent recorded in September.
The jobless rate in Butte County decreased to 2.8 percent in October, compared to 3 percent in September and 3.1 percent in October 2019.
In Lemhi County, the October rate held at 4.6 percent, the same as it was in September, but up from 4.3 percent recorded in October 2018.
Statewide, the unemployment rate remained at 2.9 percent in October, the Labor Department reported, for the fourth consecutive month.
Once again, Clearwater County recorded the highest jobless rate in Idaho in October — 6.6 percent. Other counties with high rates of unemployment in October were Adams at 5.7 percent, Lewis at 5.5 percent and Benewah at 4.7 percent. The lowest jobless rate was reported in Madison County — 1.7 percent. Oneida came in low at 1.9 percent, followed by Teton and Franklin, both at 2.1 percent and Jefferson at 2.2 percent.
The Labor Department reported that there were 884,545 people in Idaho’s workforce in October with the addition of 2,438 people to the labor force. The total number of Idahoans without jobs in October was 25,736, while 858,809 people had a job.
Unemployment insurance benefit payments across the state decreased in October to a weekly average of $831,200, down from $838,000 in October 2018, the report states. The number of claimants dropped by 7.4 percent during the year, to 2,465 from an average of 2,661 last year.
The nation’s unemployment rate in October was 3.6 percent, a one-tenth of a percent increase from September.