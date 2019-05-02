Custer County’s unemployment rate dropped in March to 3.9 percent, from 4.1 percent in February. It was a decrease from March of 2018, too, when the rate stood at 4.3 percent.
The March jobless report from the Idaho Department of Labor showed that Idaho’s seasonally adjusted rate again held at 2.9 percent, marking the 16th straight month for the rate to be at or below 3 percent.
In Custer County, 86 people were reportedly unemployed in March, down from 89 in February and 94 in March 2018.
Butte County again registered a low jobless rate — 2.2 percent, the same as in February, but down from 3.8 percent a year ago, according to the labor department.
Lemhi County’s rate of 4.8 percent was an increase from 4.2 percent in February, as well as from 4.4 percent in March 2018.
The highest jobless rate of 7.2 percent was found in Adams County, followed by Clearwater at 6.3 percent, Benewah County at 6 percent, Shoshone at 5.7 percent and Lewis County at 5 percent. On the other end of the scale, the lowest rate was in Madison County, 1.7 percent. Other counties with a low percentage of unemployed residents are Franklin, 2 percent; Jefferson, 2.1 percent; and Butte, Camas and Oneida, all at 2.2 percent.
The labor department reported that 1,737 people entered the state’s labor force in March, a 0.2 of a percent increase. The number of unemployed Idahoans increased by 141.
Compared to March of last year, the statewide labor force increased 2 percent to 16,797 with 16,931 people employed.
Unemployment insurance benefit payments were up 13.3 percent from a weekly average of $2,084,900 a year ago to $2,362,800 in March. The number of claimants increased by 6.5 percent to 7,147 from a weekly average of 6,711 a year ago, the department reported.
The national unemployment rate remained unchanged at 3.8 percent in March, compared to 4 percent in March 2018. Across the country, 6.2 million people didn’t have a job in March.