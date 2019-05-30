Custer County's unemployment rate in April increased slightly, to 4.3 percent, up from 4 percent in March and the same as April 2018, according to data from the Idaho Department of Labor.
Across Idaho, the unemployment rate decreased slightly to 2.8 percent in April, from 2.9 percent the month before. Idaho's jobless rate has been at or below 3 percent for 17 consecutive months, the report states.
Next door in Butte County, the April jobless rate stood at 2.1 percent, a drop from 2.2 percent in March and a big dip from 4 percent in April 2018. Likewise, Lemhi County's rate dropped to 4.5 percent in April, from 4.7 percent in March. It was 4.7 percent in April 2018, too.
The county with the highest rate -- 6.6 percent -- was Adams County. Other counties with high jobless rates in April were Clearwater at 6.3 percent, Shoshone at 5.6 percent and Benewah and Lewis, both at 5.3 percent. On the other end of the scale, jobless rates were lowest in Madison at 1.6 percent, Teton at 1.7 percent, Bonneville and Jefferson, both at 2 percent, and Clark at 2.1 percent.
In Idaho, another 1,768 people joined the labor force in April, boosting it to 869,968. At the same time, the number of unemployed Idahoans dropped by 234 people, to 24,683.
Idaho's labor force participation rate -- the percentage of people 16 and older working or looking for work -- increased to 63.9 percent in April, the labor department report states.
Job growth for the Idaho Falls metropolitan statistical area was the fastest in the state, up 1.2 percent, or 800 jobs, from March to April.
Unemployment benefit payments were up in Idaho by 11.8 percent in April, from a weekly average of $1.5 million in April a year ago to $1.68 million last month.
The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for the United States in April was 3.6 percent, down from 3.8 percent in March and and down from 3.9 percent in April 2018.