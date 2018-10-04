The unemployment rate in Custer County dropped again in August, according to data from the Idaho Department of Labor.
Custer County registered a rate of 4.1 percent in August, down from 4.4 percent in July and down from 4.2 percent recorded in August 2017.
The rate in neighboring Lemhi County also declined to 4.2 percent in August from 4.9 percent in July and 5.1 percent in August a year ago.
Butte County’s jobless rate held steady at 3 percent in August, the same as July, and was 3.1 percent a year ago.
Statewide the unemployment rate dropped slightly to 2.8 percent in August, the labor department reported, marking the 12th straight month that Idaho’s rate has been below 3 percent.
The state’s labor force — the total number of people 16 years and older working or looking for work — was virtually unchanged at 852,878 people, breaking a streak of month-to-month increases, the labor department reported.
Total employment in Idaho increased by 676 to 828,864. The number of unemployed people across the state decreased by 588 people to 24,603. In Custer County 83 people were listed as unemployed, down from 91 a month ago. Lemhi County has 148 unemployed people counted by the state, down from 171 in July. In Butte County, the state counted 40 residents as unemployed in August, down from 41 in July.
So far this year, Idaho’s statewide labor force has increased by 15,884 people — 1.9 percent. Total employment has grown by 17,400, or 2.1 percent, and there are 1,516, or 5.9 percent, fewer unemployed people, the report states.
Online job openings in Idaho decreased in August to 25,271, compared to 25,344 a year ago, according to the Conference Board.
Year-over-year, the number of those jobs considered hard to fill also dropped to 5,755 in August, compared to 6,246 in August 2017. Hard-to-fill jobs are those that are listed as open for 90 or more days. The pattern continues that many of those jobs are in health care fields — 15 percent were in August.
Compared to August 2017, payrolls were higher. Total nonfarm jobs grew by 3.1 percent for a total of 22,000 jobs across the state. Construction and manufacturing grew by more than 5 percent, gaining a total of 5,900 jobs.
Unemployment insurance benefits decreased by 15.5 percent in August from a weekly average of $1.1 million a year ago to $934,000 a week in August. The number of claimants decreased by 14 percent to 3,260 from a weekly average of 3,780 in August 2017.
The national unemployment rate remained unchanged at 3.9 percent in August.