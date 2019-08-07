Custer County’s unemployment rate increased in June, to 4.4 percent, up from 4.2 percent in May and up from 4.1 percent recorded in June 2018.
According to the latest report from the Idaho Department of Labor, the jobless rates in neighboring Butte and Lemhi counties also increased in June, compared to May. Butte County recorded a June unemployment rate of 3 percent, up from 2.6 percent in May, but the same as June 2018. In Lemhi County, the June rate was 4.6 percent, up from 4.3 percent in May and the same as June 2018.
The statewide seasonally adjusted unemployment rate in June remained unchanged — 2.8 percent. June marked the 19th consecutive month that Idaho’s jobless rate has been at or below 3 percent, the labor department reported. It was 2.8 percent in May as well.
Between May and June, an additional 2,107 Idahoans made themselves available for work, pushing Idaho’s seasonally adjusted labor force to 873,645. Total employment grew by 2,036 workers to reach 848,983. Meanwhile 24,662 people were unemployed in Idaho in June, the report shows.
June’s statewide labor force was up 2 percent compared to the prior year, to 16,886 people. Total employment was also up 2 percent, to 16,385, and 501 more people were unemployed in June 2019 than in June 2018, the labor department reported.
Idaho’s labor force participation rate increased to 63.9 percent. That rate reflects the percentage of people 16 and older who are working or looking for work.
Seasonally adjusted nonfarm jobs were up in June by 2.3 percent from the prior year, showing a gain of 16,700 jobs. A total of 754,900 jobs were considered nonfarm jobs in June, up by 200 from May.
The number of Idaho jobs posted online in June was 28,711, down from 30,008 a year ago, according to the Conference Board.
The national unemployment rate rose to 3.7 percent in June, from 3.6 percent in May. In June 2018, the nation’s jobless rate was 4 percent.