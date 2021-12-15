Custer County Road and Bridge workers lost their crane truck about two months ago and are on the lookout for a replacement.
Road and Bridge Supervisor Brandon Jones said finding a replacement part for the old military vehicle is unlikely.
County commissioners approved spending $25,000 to buy a replacement truck, anticipating being able to pick up a used truck for that price. New ones cost between $300,000 to $500,000 — out of the county’s price range, Jones said. Jones is checking auctions and other avenues to find a used crane truck, but he said it’ll take time to find the right one.
Losing the piece of equipment made road and bridge workers realize how much they rely on it, Jones said. As part of their winter preparation process, the crane was used to remove the water tanks and dump beds from trucks and install sanders on those trucks. Jones said his crew finished most of their winterizing tasks before the crane truck broke down, but a replacement will be needed in the spring to switch back to the water and dump trucks.
Because they also use a crane truck to install cattle guards and perform other laborious tasks safely, Jones said it is essential for the department to have one. Once he finds one he likes for the right price, Jones said he’ll return to the commissioners with a request for funds.