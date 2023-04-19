jail, sheriff floor plan png.png

This preliminary drawing shows a possible floor plan for the new Custer County jail and sheriff’s building.

Custer County commissioners sold a Quonset hut and former search and rescue building to Twin Peaks Timber owner Joe Frauenberger to make room for a new county jail and sheriff’s office building behind the courthouse.

Commissioners received two bids to remove the two buildings at the March 29 bid opening. Twin Peaks Timber submitted the successful bid, offering to pay the county $2,000.25. Big Bend Construction submitted a $100 bid for the work.


