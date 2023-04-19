Custer County commissioners sold a Quonset hut and former search and rescue building to Twin Peaks Timber owner Joe Frauenberger to make room for a new county jail and sheriff’s office building behind the courthouse.
Commissioners received two bids to remove the two buildings at the March 29 bid opening. Twin Peaks Timber submitted the successful bid, offering to pay the county $2,000.25. Big Bend Construction submitted a $100 bid for the work.
The buildings are to be removed by the end of May.
Once those buildings are out of the way and the brick storage building that sits in the middle of the courthouse parking lot is removed, county officials will move forward on the new construction plan. Plans call for constructing a 3,430-square-foot building with four jail cells, a holding cell, a common jail area, the 911 dispatch center, a conference room, offices for the probation officer and sheriff, shared office space for sheriff’s deputies, a reception area and space for people to take driver’s license tests. It will sit where the Quonset hut and search and rescue buildings now sit, east of the existing jail.
The trailer house that currently serves as the sheriff’s office will be torn down. The historic county jail will no longer house prisoners but will instead be used for storage, Commissioner Wayne Butts has said several times.
Commissioners are still working on details and timing for the new construction, but they acknowledge this is the most progress made in the many years they’ve spent trying to get a new jail and sheriff’s building constructed. The project is being funded with American Rescue Plan Act money.
