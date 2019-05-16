In an effort to update and preserve old records, Custer County Clerk Lura Baker and Deputy Clerk Lisa Robinson are preparing to buy a microfilm scanner and reader that could convert microfilm and print records into digital images that could be stored on computer.
There’s no plan to get rid of the old records, the two women told Custer County commissioners April 30. The older ledger books and microfilm records of county finances, court records, meeting minutes and the like will be stored and preserved, and the electronic copies will be made available to courthouse staff and the public.
Robinson researched two types of microfilm scanners, one with a microfilm reel and one without. It’s worth spending extra on the model with the reel so there’s less chance of damaging old microfilm during the scanning process, the commissioners said. The reader-scanner with a microfilm reel costs an extra $1,000, she said.
The county has a microfilm reader-scanner that uses mirrors to display a reflected image, Robinson said, but it doesn’t have an adapter to connect to newer computers. An adapter costs $300. Without the adapter, staff cannot print microfilm records. The old system still works with an older computer, she said, but those older computers are becoming obsolete. Plus, it’s getting hard to find spare parts like light bulbs to keep the old microfilm reader running.
The consensus from commissioners Wayne Butts, Steve Smith and Randy Corgatelli was to pay the extra amount for reels to avoid threading microfilm into the reader-scanner by hand, potentially damaging the old records.
Robinson’s plan is to finish scanning and digitizing the microfilm records and archive them and then store the electronic versions as PDFs or other images. Former County Clerk Ethel Peck had microfilmed many of the county’s original ledger books to preserve the original, historic records.