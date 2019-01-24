Custer County commissioners adopted changes earlier this month to require a conditional use permit for all mineral extraction activities including sand and gravel pits, rock crushing and rock quarries in all zoned areas of the county.
Commissioners Steve Smith and Randy Corgatelli adopted the changes recommended by the county’s planning and zoning board. No one showed up to comment on the changes at the Jan. 14 public hearing, Planning and Zoning Administrator Christy Foster said.
Smith characterized the updates as housecleaning intended to make the county’s handling of mineral extraction more consistent.
Requiring a conditional use permit in all zones is Custer County’s way of recognizing that gravel pits with their associated traffic, noise and dust are not always compatible with other uses, even commercial, agricultural or industrial, Smith said. With a conditional use permit requirement, the county will treat every proposed sand and gravel pit or rock quarry individually since effects extend beyond commercial and industrial zones.
Redundant language was stricken and other language added to the ordinance to clarify reclamation requirements. Upon depletion of sand or gravel from a site all temporary buildings and structures must still be removed, with the exception of property line fences and equipment used for loading, measuring or weighing stored mineral material.
For safety reasons and to prevent erosion, the area must be reclaimed to no less than a 2:1 slope. Setback distances from adjacent property, roads, utilities and such will be determined by the county on a case-by-case basis.
The ordinance defines mineral extraction as “any mining, quarrying, excavating, processing, storing, separating, cleaning or marketing of any mineral natural resource.”