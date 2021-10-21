What appears to be three about semitrailer loads of tires on Antelope Road near Mackay need to be removed, according to Custer County Planning and Zoning Administrator Jessica Clemenhagen, or the property owner could face legal repercussions.
The property at 3838 Antelope Road is owned by a corporation and Ruben Corona of Idaho Falls, according to the Custer County Assessor’s Office MapServer data.
Clemenhagen said a recent complaint to the Department of Environmental Quality prompted her to gather information about the property where the tires are stored. After Custer County Sheriff’s Deputy Shade Rosenkrance investigated the unpermitted tire storage site, Clemenhagen began looking into what it would take to have the tires removed.
According to County Prosecuting Attorney Justin Oleson, the property owner is in violation of state and county laws. The county can send Corona a warning that says he could be fined $300 a day if the tires aren’t removed. Or county commissioners could take Oleson’s recommendation, which is to let the Idaho Attorney General’s Office enforce state statutes on behalf of the DEQ.
If state officials cite the property owner, Oleson said they can cite violations per tire. Since the statute allows for citations of up to $500 per violation, Oleson said the property owner might be more motivated to remove the tires if the state handles the issue.
To make sure the property owner understands the legal ramifications of keeping the tire piles, Clemenhagen sent an explanatory letter last week. Clemenhagen said she, Oleson and DEQ Waste Management Compliance Officer Amanda Freeman will have a conference call on how to proceed.
County Commissioner Steve Smith said he wants to be kept apprised of the situation.
“We have to keep the pressure on,” Smith said, or else he fears people will think Custer County is a place to dump trash.