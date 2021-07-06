Custer County’s unemployment rate increased slightly in May, from the prior month, to stand at 4.4 percent compared to 4.1 percent.
However it was much lower than the 7.2 percent recorded in May 2020, during the coronavirus pandemic.
Idaho’s seasonally adjusted jobless rate declined in May, according to the Idaho Department of Labor, to 3 percent. That was a small dip from the 3.1 percent recorded in April. Not only did the rate decline, Labor Department Director Jani Revier reported, employment grew by 0.2 of a percent in May, with the addition of 1,978 people to the state’s workforce.
May’s labor force showing benefits from population increases in Idaho, she said. In April and May, the state’s labor force grew by one-tenth of a percent. The labor force participation rate in Idaho held steady from April to May, at 62.7 percent.
A year ago, Idaho’s unemployment rate was 8.3 percent, the second-highest month in years, following the record 11.6 unemployment reported in April 2020, the height of the pandemic.
In Custer County, the 4.4 percent jobless rate translates to 101 unemployed people while 2,186 people are employed.
Lemhi County recorded an adjusted unemployment rate of 4.7 percent in May, down from 5 percent in April and significantly down from the 9.9 percent reported in May 2020.
The rate in Butte County also dropped to 3.9 percent in May, from 4 percent in April. In May 2020, Butte County’s jobless rate was 5.2 percent.
The highest rate of unemployment in Idaho, 6.2 percent, was recorded in Shoshone County. Other counties with high rates are Adams at 6.1 percent, Benewah at 5.5 percent, Lewis at 5.3 percent and Clearwater at 5.2 percent.
On the low end, Madison County reported a 1.9 percent unemployment rate, the lowest in Idaho. Other counties with fewer unemployed residents are Cassia and Franklin, both at 2.5 percent and Jefferson and Oneida, both at 2.6 percent.
The U.S. unemployment rate in May dropped to 5.8 percent, from 6.1 percent in April.