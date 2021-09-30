Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Custer County’s jobless rate declined in September, compared to August, according to the latest unemployment report from the Idaho Department of Labor.
Custer County’s August jobless rate was 4.1 percent, down from 4.6 percent in July and down from 4.8 percent in August 2020. That translates to 95 unemployed people in the county, state officials said.
Idaho’s statewide unemployment rate also dropped in August to 2.9 percent. It was 3 percent in July and 4.9 percent in August 2020, the Labor Department reported. The August number marked the first time the state’s unemployment rate has dropped below 3 percent since March 2020. The state’s previous streak of unemployment rates under 3 percent lasted for 26 months, from February 2018 until March 2020.
Lemhi County’s rate declined last month, too, but is still among the highest in the state. The August jobless rate was 4.9 percent, down from 5.2 percent in July and from 6.1 percent in August 2020.
Butte County’s jobless rate remains relatively low, 2.9 percent in August, down from 3.3 percent in July and 3.8 percent in August 2020.
The five highest rates of unemployment in Idaho last month were reported in Clearwater County at 6.2 percent, Adams County at 6 percent, Shoshone County at 5.7 percent, Benewah County at 5 percent and Lemhi at 4.9 percent.
Madison County registered the lowest jobless rate in the state in August — 1.8 percent. Franklin County stood at 2.1 percent, Idaho County reported a 2.2 percent unemployment rate and Bonneville County had a jobless rate of 2.3 percent in August, the Labor Department reported.
The national unemployment rate in August was 5.2 percent, down from 5.4 percent in July and from 8.4 percent in August 2020.