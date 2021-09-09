Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
circulation@postregister.com for help creating one.
Custer County’s July unemployment rate dipped by a tenth of a percent in July to 4.5 percent from June’s 4.6 percent.
It was more than a percent lower than July 2020, when Custer County registered an unemployment rate of 5.6 percent as the state had largely reopened following the coronavirus pandemic.
The 4.5 percent translates to 104 county residents listed as unemployed by the Idaho Department of Labor while 2,191 people are working.
The Labor Department’s July report shows Idaho’s statewide adjusted jobless rate was 3 percent, the same as June and down from 5.9 percent in July 2020.
Lemhi County’s July rate also dropped to 5.1 percent, compared to 5.4 percent in June and 7.2 percent in July 2020.
It was the same story in Butte County, which had a July jobless rate of 3.3 percent, down from 3.9 percent in June and 4.3 percent in July 2020.
Idaho’s highest jobless rate was in Clearwater County at 6.3 percent. Other counties with the highest unemployment levels were Shoshone County at 6.2 percent, Adams at 5.9 percent and Benewah and Lemhi each at 5.1 percent. Madison County had the lowest jobless rate in July — 1.7 percent, followed by Franklin at 2.1 percent, Jefferson at 2.3 percent and Camas and Bonneville, both at 2.4 percent
Across Idaho 902,921 people were employed in July, the Labor Department report shows; marking four consecutive months of gains.
The U.S. unemployment rate in July was 5.4 percent, down from 5.9 percent in June. In July there were 8.7 million unemployed Americans.