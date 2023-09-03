Custer County’s jobless rates in June and July held steady at 3.8 percent, the same as May, and up slightly from 3.5 percent in June 2022 and 3.4 percent in July 2023, according to the monthly unemployment reports from the Idaho Department of Labor.
Idaho saw a slight increase in the seasonally adjusted jobless rate in July to 2.8 percent, up from 2.7 percent in June, which was up from 2.6 percent in May. Last year the state had a 2.6 percent jobless rate in June and 2.7 percent in July, the report shows.
Lemhi County’s rate increased in July to 4.1 percent, after it had dropped to 3.9 percent in June, from 4 percent in May. In July 2022, Lemhi’s rate was 3.8 percent and in June 2022 it was 3.6 percent. Butte County saw an increase in June this year, hitting 4.2 percent unemployment, but the July rate dipped to 4.1 percent, compared to 3.4 percent in May. A year ago, Butte’s rate held at 2.9 percent in June and July, the labor department reported.
No Idaho county had a jobless rate below 2 percent in July or June. Madison County recorded the lowest June rate at 2 percent, followed by Teton County at 2.1 percent. The other counties with the lowest jobless rates in June were Cassia, Jefferson and Franklin, all at 2.4 percent. All of those counties saw increases in July. Teton reported the lowest July rate of 2.4 percent, followed by Madison at 2.6 percent, Fremont, Oneida and Jefferson all at 2.7 percent and Minidoka at 2.8 percent.
Idaho counties with the highest percentage of unemployed workers in June were Adams at 5.8 percent, Clearwater at 5.5 percent, Benewah at 5.4 percent, Shoshone at 4.9 percent and Boundary at 4.3 percent. Power County’s jobless rate more than doubled in July, to lead the chart. It stood at 6.7 percent, compared to 3.1 percent in June. Clearwater was at 6 percent in July. July rates showed Adams with a dip to 5.7 percent. Benewah increased in July to 5.8 percent and Shoshone also increased, to 5.5 percent.
Nationwide, the July jobless rate was 3.5 percent, a tiny drop from 3.6 percent in June, which was also a small dip from 3.7 percent in May. A year ago in July the nation’s rate was 3.6 percent and it was 3.5 percent in June 2022.
