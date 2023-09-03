Custer County’s jobless rates in June and July held steady at 3.8 percent, the same as May, and up slightly from 3.5 percent in June 2022 and 3.4 percent in July 2023, according to the monthly unemployment reports from the Idaho Department of Labor.

Idaho saw a slight increase in the seasonally adjusted jobless rate in July to 2.8 percent, up from 2.7 percent in June, which was up from 2.6 percent in May. Last year the state had a 2.6 percent jobless rate in June and 2.7 percent in July, the report shows.


