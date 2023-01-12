Four Dead University of Idaho

Bryan Kohberger, who is accused of killing four University of Idaho students, leaves after an extradition hearing in Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania, on Jan. 3.

 Matt Rourke/Poole/AP

BOISE — The man charged in the stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students will have a preliminary hearing in late June, when prosecutors will try to show a judge that they have enough evidence to justify the felony charges.

Bryan Kohberger waived his right to a speedy preliminary hearing during a status conference Thursday morning. The 28-year-old Washington State University graduate student is charged with four counts of first-degree murder and burglary, and has not yet entered a plea and is waiting to learn whether prosecutors in the high-profile case will pursue the death penalty.


