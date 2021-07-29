Even with coronavirus vaccines readily available to all Idahoans, actives cases continue to occur, such as the three reported in Custer County on Monday and one in Butte County.
Some of the cases are attributed to the highly transmissible Delta variant of the virus, according to Eastern Idaho Public Information Officer Mimi Taylor. Idahoans began testing positive for the variant earlier this month, and while it is not deadlier than the first coronavirus that hit the United States in March 2020, health experts say it is twice as infectious.
“We are concerned about COVID cases, hospitalizations and deaths increasing, especially in the unvaccinated population as they are at the most risk for acquiring COVID,” Taylor said of the Delta variant, which originated in India. “We strongly recommend community members choosing to get vaccinated against COVID-19.”
International, national, state and local health experts agree the vaccine options available to most people are effective against the Delta variant. But fewer of the unvaccinated people are choosing to get vaccinated now than did when the vaccines first became available. Local vaccination rates demonstrate that fact.
As of July 26, 39.8 percent of Custer County were fully vaccinated, unchanged in the last month. Likewise, there’s been no increase to the 41 percent of county residents who have had one dose of the two-dose vaccine, the same percent that was registered a month ago.
Lemhi County has reached 40 percent full vaccination and 43 percent partial vaccination rates. In Butte County, vaccination rates increased slightly from the end of last month. A little more than 37 percent of Butte residents have been fully vaccinated while 39 percent are halfway there.
As for the state, 45 percent of Idahoans 12 and older have been fully vaccinated and 49 percent of Idahoans are partially vaccinated. This compares to 43 and 47 percent at the end of June.
Taylor said public health workers are still holding vaccination clinics throughout Idaho. The clinics in Challis and Mackay still occur Mondays and Tuesdays and people can make appointments by calling 208-533-3223.
A vaccination rate breakdown for Idaho counties follows.
n Ada – 56% fully vaccinated, 59% one dose
n Adams – 38% fully vaccinated, 40% one dose
n Bannock – 45% fully vaccinated, 49% one dose
n Bear Lake – 37% fully vaccinated, 39% one dose
n Benewah – 39% fully vaccinated, 42% one dose
n Bingham – 38% fully vaccinated, 41% one dose
n Blaine – 79% fully vaccinated, 86% one dose
n Boise – 27% fully vaccinated, 29% one dose
n Bonner – 37% fully vaccinated, 40% one dose
n Bonneville – 47% fully vaccinated, 51% one dose
n Boundary – 31% fully vaccinated, 33% one dose
n Camas – 35% fully vaccinated, 38% one dose
n Canyon – 38% fully vaccinated, 41% one dose
n Caribou – 33% fully vaccinated, 35% one dose
n Cassia – 31% fully vaccinated, 34% one dose
n Clark – 36% fully vaccinated, 40% one dose
n Clearwater – 33% fully vaccinated, 35% one dose
n Elmore – 30% fully vaccinated, 33% one dose
n Franklin – 31% fully vaccinated, 33% one dose
n Fremont – 38% fully vaccinated, 41% one dose
n Gem – 34% fully vaccinated, 37% one dose
n Gooding – 35% fully vaccinated, 38% one dose
n Idaho – 26% fully vaccinated, 27% one dose
n Jefferson – 36% fully vaccinated, 39% one dose
n Jerome – 38% fully vaccinated, 42% one dose
n Kootenai – 38% fully vaccinated, 41% one dose
n Latah – 47% fully vaccinated, 49% one dose
n Lewis – 41% fully vaccinated, 44% one dose
n Lincoln – 35% fully vaccinated, 39% one dose
n Madison – 43% fully vaccinated, 48% one dose
n Minidoka – 33% fully vaccinated, 36% one dose
n Nez Perce – 38% fully vaccinated, 40% one dose
n Oneida – 36% fully vaccinated, 38% one dose
n Owyhee – 27% fully vaccinated, 30% one dose
n Payette – 28% fully vaccinated, 30% one dose
n Power – 46% fully vaccinated, 49% one dose
n Shoshone – 37% fully vaccinated, 40% one dose
n Teton – 51% fully vaccinated, 56% one dose
n Twin Falls – 42% fully vaccinated, 46% one dose
n Valley – 56% fully vaccinated, 60% one dose
n Washington – 34% fully vaccinated, 37% one dose