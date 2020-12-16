Likening it to a fire that won’t go out, Custer County Prosecuting Attorney Justin Oleson said the effects of the coronavirus on the U.S. justice system continue to add stress where none previously existed.
“It never stops smoldering,” Oleson said. “It’s the delays,” he said. “Our court system is designed to have an end date, a trial date. If you can’t set a trial date, then there’s no resolution to people’s cases.”
Oleson said physical distancing measures taken by Idaho court officials to limit the spread of the virus are the main culprit slowing the process. He can’t meet in person with colleagues, victims and defendants because of physical distancing requirements.
On top of that, Idaho Supreme Court justices suspended all jury trials until January.
The preventive measures are having a detrimental effect on his caseload and the court system in general, Oleson said. Because he can’t meet other people in court to resolve cases, Oleson said they have to take extra steps to interact electronically. While that’s expedited certain processes, Oleson said it mostly adds barriers to communicating.
And, a genuine end date for measures implemented to battle the virus isn’t really certain, Oleson said. Just because the Supreme Court said jury trials are suspended till January doesn’t mean they’ll resume next month. The justices made their decision because of the continuing increase in coronavirus cases in Idaho. Oleson said the restrictions will most likely stay if reported virus cases don’t taper off.
The delays mean the victims won’t see a conclusion, good or bad, till next year at the soonest.
“It hangs over them and they can’t move on,” Oleson said.
On a more practical level, Oleson says the coronavirus restricts his ability to perform his duties to the best of his abilities. Because he questions people on their motives, alibis and relationships during trials, Oleson said his job requires no small understanding of non-verbal communication. Sussing out whether someone is being honest gets more difficult when communicating via the phone or in online meetings, he said.