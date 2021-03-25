Vendors and volunteers for the Sawtooth Valley Gathering music festival will adhere to whatever COVID-19 standards the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have in August after Stanley City Council members approved the event’s virus safety plan.
“We just want to make sure we’re running the safest event we can,” organizer James Fowler said during a March 10 telephonic City Council meeting.
After the event was postponed twice and then canceled last year because of the coronavirus, Fowler and city officials agreed to re-evaluate it in 2021. At the time of the cancellation, Mayor Steve Botti said it would’ve been irresponsible to hold a large public event while coronavirus cases were on the rise.
Botti said things have changed and he and Fowler agree the event can go on, with stipulations.
The music festival is scheduled for Aug. 4-9. Fowler said about 1,300 people can fit inside the city park with adequate physical distancing. If it’s needed, a mask mandate will be in place, he said.
Fowler asked council members to approve an additional four campsites behind the pavilion in the park and allow camping for the event to begin Aug. 3. The council approved those requests.
Some concerns about parking were voiced during the meeting. Botti said a long-awaited, 4.5-mile trail connecting Stanley to Redfish Lake will be completed this summer and it it’s near the site where the festival will take place. People attending the Sawtooth Valley Gathering may bump against people who want to access the new trail, and Botti said could cause grief in terms of traffic and parking.
Fowler offered several suggestions to avoid that situation. He said overflow parking will be available to people who buy parking passes and shuttles might be useed to move people between parking areas and the festival grounds.