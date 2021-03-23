In the second week of March in Idaho Falls, four of 39 staffed intensive care unit beds were available, according to federal hospital data. A week later, Eastern Idaho hospitals were stretched even thinner.
“We are and have been at 100 percent capacity,” Kenneth Krell, who directs Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center’s ICU, said last week. His hospital has 29 staffed ICU beds — the bulk of the region’s less than four dozen ICU beds.
Idaho Falls hospitals have it worse than the rest of the state on average because eastern Idaho has become a hotbed for new coronavirus infections after regional health officials stepped away from issuing restrictions. In a prepared statement, Bryon Reed, chairman of the Eastern Idaho Public Health board, said stopping the infection surge “should not require a health order.”
“We, as a community, know what must be done to stop this rapid spread of sickness,” he said.
Local infection rates have risen 80 percent since March 1, three days before the health board said it would stop routinely issuing mask mandates. The region was averaging 66.7 cases each day the week before March 1. On March 15, infection rates hit 118.7 daily. COVID-19 hospitalizations are up. On March 1, 30 locals were hospitalized with the infectious disease. A week later, a total of 35 were. On March 15 hospitals were treating 40 local COVID-19 patients.
Roughly 88 percent of ICU beds in Idaho Falls hospitals are full on any given day. Theories explaining the region’s surge differ. Many experts and officials have said it’s because fewer people are wearing masks, social distancing and washing their hands.
“Sadly, while COVID-19 case numbers continue to drop across the state, Bonneville County is experiencing this year’s most rapid rise of positive cases,” Reed said. “Along with a high active case rate, our hospital system is again experiencing an alarming number of admissions due to the virus. It is heartbreaking and unnecessary to have this level of sickness and loss of life at this very late stage of the pandemic.”
Krell said in a text that message that the “EIPH experiment in a free for all has failed miserably.”
Casey Jackman, an administrator at Idaho Falls Community Hospital, said in an email that his 10-bed ICU is at 80 pecent capacity.
“We still have some capacity but since the mask mandate was lifted, we have seen a resurgence of COVID (positive) patients needing hospitalization,” Jackman wrote.