The number of active cases of COVID-19 in Custer, Lemhi and Butte counties jumped significantly this week.
At the end of the day Monday, there were 24 active cases in Custer County, 67 in Lemhi County and 20 in Butte County. No new deaths from the virus have been reported in any of the three counties in a couple of weeks. Custer and Butte county each have seven virus-caused deaths and the death toll in Lemhi County is 25. Virus data comes from Eastern Idaho Public Health and Southeastern Idaho Public Health offices.
To date, 469 cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed in Custer County residents and 431 in Butte County residents. In Lemhi County, 1,160 people have had the virus. Custer County’s population is 4,275, while Butte County is home to 2,574 people. The population of Lemhi County is 7,974. Population data is from the 2020 census.
In Idaho on Monday, another 4,331 new cases of coronavirus were reported to Department of Health and Welfare officials, bringing the total number of cases in Idaho to 361,059. So far, 4,331 Idahoans have died from the virus.
Meanwhile, crisis standards of care have been implemented at hospitals in three Idaho health districts because medical facilities are overwhelmed by COVID-19 patients, the vast majority of whom have not been vaccinated against the virus. State medical experts say they expect those standards to be implemented statewide very soon.