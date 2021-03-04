The next groups of Idahoans who are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccines have been identified.
People in these groups are expected to begin receiving their shots in early April, according to Eastern Idaho Public Health officials, as vaccine supplies increase.
The groups are food and agriculture workers, USDA processing plant inspectors, people who work at grocery and convenience stores, food pantry workers, Idaho National Guard members who didn’t qualify earlier, people who work for the U.S. Postal Service, people employed in manufacturing and public transit, people who live in homeless shelters and essential employees who work indoors in the gas, electric, water and telecommunications industries.
Anyone who is a member of one of these groups who wants to receive a vaccine should register for the vaccine waiting list on the public health website, www.EIPH.Idaho.gov. Once the date to begin administering the vaccines is determined by the governor, people on the waiting list will be contacted to schedule appointments, EIPH spokeswoman Mimi Taylor said.
Meanwhile, Taylor said, members of groups currently eligible to be vaccinated can call the health district at 208-533-3223 to schedule appointments. People now eligible to be vaccinated do not have to be on the wait list, she said.
When people show up for the vaccinations, they must provide proof of their Idaho residency. Acceptable forms of proof of residency include driver’s licenses, work ID, school ID, a letter with the person’s name and Idaho address, a utility bill with the person’s name or a voucher proving the person lives or works in Idaho. Vaccine providers may scan photo ID cards to add to a person’s confidential medical record, as part of their existing process, but vaccine providers won’t make or keep copies of utility bills, letters or vouchers, Taylor said.