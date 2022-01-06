top story 3 locals die from COVID this week By The Messenger Jan 6, 2022 54 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Two women and a man from Custer and Lemhi counties have died this week from COVID-19, according to Eastern Idaho Public Health officials.The death of a Lemhi County man in his 70s was confirmed Thursday. It followed the death of a Lemhi County woman in her 70s Wednesday and Tuesday's confirmed death of a Custer County woman in her 60s. The deaths mark the seventh death of a Custer County resident from the virus and the 25th death of a Lemhi County resident. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Custer County Coronavirus Death Woman Eastern Idaho Public Health Lemhi County County Health Official Idaho Resident Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Challis Messenger To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. News Trending Today Idaho Falls dairyman looks after cattle and charter schools Getting INL to net-zero carbon emissions by 2031? Audacious but doable 3 locals die from COVID this week Idaho Falls man arrested, reportedly drew gun during car repossession Despite brutal video, only GOP minority say 1/6 very violent HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP: North Fremont boys take down Sugar-Salem Fackrell, Beth Murdoch, Dave Gilstrap, Samuel Weeks, Melvin Latest e-Edition Post Register To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.