Two women and a man from Custer and Lemhi counties have died this week from COVID-19, according to Eastern Idaho Public Health officials.

The death of a Lemhi County man in his 70s was confirmed Thursday. It followed the death of a Lemhi County woman in her 70s Wednesday and Tuesday's confirmed death of a Custer County woman in her 60s.

The deaths mark the seventh death of a Custer County resident from the virus and the 25th death of a Lemhi County resident. 

Tags

Recommended for you