top story Another Custer County woman dies from COVID-19 By The Messenger Jan 4, 2022 48 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The death of a Custer County woman in her 60s was attributed to COVID-19 on Tuesday.Eastern Idaho Public Health Officials released the information. It marks the seventh death of a Custer County resident from the virus. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Custer County Coronavirus Death Woman Eastern Idaho Public Health Health Official Information Virus Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Challis Messenger To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. News Trending Today Opinion: Denial of accident causes and consequences 60 years after SL-1 reactor accident DOE-Idaho manager recognized as Presidential Rank Award recipient Gilstrap, Samuel Boam, Curtis McKinlay, Brian $29,000 for an average used car? Would-be buyers are aghast School closures, delayed starts Tuesday, Jan. 4 New year will bring challenges, change in Idaho Don & Beverly Burtenshaw Idaho Falls man arrested, reportedly attempted to strangle a woman Latest e-Edition Post Register To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.