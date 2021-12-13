Dustin Webster of The Bent Rod Outdoors in Challis talks with customer Crystal Smith during last Saturday’s Challis Shop Hop. Webster said it’s difficult to keep the store’s shelves stocked for the holiday season because of the coronavirus slowing down global trade.
Standing behind the counter in his family’s sporting goods store, Dustin Webster of The Bent Rod Outdoors said global supply chain issues caused by the coronavirus are upsetting his Christmas mood.
With this being the busiest time of the year for retail businesses, Webster said the Christmas season is usually a time for celebration. However, because the COVID-19 pandemic has interrupted the international movement of goods and supplies to the U.S., it’s been a headache this year, he said.
“We’re not seeing things in the quantities we normally see and when we do see something, it’s usually really expense,” Webster said about buying outdoor gear to sell to customers.
When two men came into the store looking for 30.06 rifle ammunition during last Saturday’s Challis Shop Hop, Webster had to turn them away. Ammo continues to be one of the most difficult things to find since the pandemic began, according to Webster, whether you are a retail seller or a shopper.
The same can be said for all facets of the outdoor recreation industry, Webster said. Everything from hiking shoes to fishing poles are tough to find, due to international manufacturers not being able to ship their products. Webster said The Bent Rod usually gets gift sets meant to be sold at Christmas, like a backpack that comes with a camping stove, but finding them to stock the shelves this year has been arduous.
For Webster, the heart of the problem lies with the U.S. economy being dependent on international manufacturers. Since American businesses increasingly depended on global trade before the pandemic, Webster said they were ill-equipped when the virus came to the U.S. Without domestic manufacturing capabilities, American businesses are unable to meet orders from customers, Webster said. This has caused a backlog of orders across all industries, not just outdoor recreation, that Webster predicts will take years to correct.
“Five years, at least,” he guessed.
To deal with the situation for the sake of holiday shoppers, Webster keeps an eye out for deals or pays more for goods to restock shelves. “You look for what’s available and order what you can,” he said.