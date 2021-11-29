A few weeks after Idaho’s first-ever declaration of crisis standards of care, Gov. Brad Little took a call from Gloria, a woman in Kimberly.
“I have a question for you,” she said during a Sept. 28 AARP Idaho telephone town hall. “I got my vaccine. I rolled up my sleeve. I did my civic duty. Yet, I have a hip that came apart. I’m laying here in pain, and I can’t get … an operation to get it fixed” because of the COVID-19 surge driven by unvaccinated patients. “Isn’t that discriminating against me?” she asked.
The governor told Gloria she was one of many Idahoans suffering the consequences of a stubbornly low vaccination rate.
“You make a very valid point,” Little told her. As the delta variant raged through Idaho, unvaccinated people “are showing up and plugging up the hospitals,” he said. “So, good people like you can’t get your surgery. And you say, is it fair? It’s not fair at all, and I feel sorry for you.”
Gloria was one of thousands of Idahoans whose surgeries, medical procedures and treatments have been sidelined by the COVID-19 surge that began in July. That surge forced Idaho into crisis standards of care used by health care providers when they don’t have enough resources for all the patients who need them.
Even before hospitals reached that breaking point, they began to shut down non-emergency surgeries. At the peak of the crisis, hospitals turned surgical areas into overflow bed space, or COVID-19 units. The elective surgeries put on hold weren’t nose jobs or tummy tucks; they were tumor removals, aortic aneurysm repairs, spine surgeries, joint replacements.
Since Idaho first activated crisis standards on Sept. 6, state and federal records show:
n At least 1,322 Idaho residents have died from COVID-related causes.
n Public health agencies recorded at least 76,761 new cases of COVID-19.
n Idaho hospitals admitted 5,030 adults and 119 children with COVID-19.
n There were more than 21,000 COVID-related visits to Idaho’s emergency rooms.
With the exception of the northern region, Idaho hospitals no longer need to operate under crisis standards. But doctors from Idaho’s largest health systems warn Idaho isn’t back to normal. Hospitals have thousands of backlogged surgeries to work through, and they expect fallout from the COVID-19 surge. They’re also nervous about a coronavirus resurgence or a nasty flu season.
“We are really pleading with everyone to do their part, so that we don’t have this momentary relief and then go right back into a bad situation again,” said Dr. Patrice Burgess, Saint Alphonsus Health System executive medical director, said.
“We are not sharing a ‘mission accomplished’ message,” said Dr. James Souza, St. Luke’s Health System chief physician executive.
St. Luke’s is now in contingency mode. That means the eight-hospital system is abnormally full, and nurses and doctors are abnormally busy. Other hospitals around the state are also in contingency status, according to state health officials.
“We don’t believe this will be our last surge of COVID. We hope it’s the worst one,” he said. “I think all you need to do is look to North Idaho, to have insight into how volatile the situation remains. Or you could look at what’s coming out of Western Europe, the eastern seaboard, or now some of these hotspots like Michigan with early influenza outbreaks.”
St. Luke’s averages about 50,000 inpatient procedures per year, Souza said. That’s about 1,000 per week. Some are emergency, life-saving operations that surgeons did even during crisis standards; most aren’t. The health system began to delay procedures in August, after an already unusual year and a half.
“If we ran our operating rooms at 120 percent (capacity), we staffed them up, we ran them on weekends (or) longer into the days and evenings — even if we did that … it would take us about six months to work through that backlog,” Souza said.
Kootenai Health in Coeur d’Alene is the major hospital serving North Idaho, in the Panhandle region that remains under crisis standards. A top medical executive from Kootenai Health told the Idaho Capital Sun that they were behind on procedures for more than 2,000 patients — even some who need open-heart surgery.
In addition to the backlogs, hospital officials expect more patients to end up in the hospital because their diabetes or heart disease or blood pressure wasn’t properly managed during the surge — either because they feared going to the doctor, or because procedures and appointments were delayed.
“It’s really worrisome, is the short story,” Souza said. “We expect to see a surge in suboptimally managed chronic disease.”
There’s also a “black cloud” of the pandemic, he said: new and worsened mental illness. If untreated, it could put more Idaho lives at risk.