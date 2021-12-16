After consistently reporting 10 or more active daily coronavirus cases in Custer County for a few months, Eastern Idaho Public Health officials reported the county had dropped to one active case on Monday.
No new cases were reported Monday in Custer County. Also on Monday Idaho Department of Health and Welfare officials said 47 percent of Custer County residents have received full doses of a COVID-19 vaccine. That means people received either two doses of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines or a single dose of the Johnson & Johnson variety. About 44 percent have received a single dose of a two-dose series. Health department officials reported 18 percent of Custer County residents have received a booster shot.
Six people have died from the virus in Custer.
Health district officials reported Monday that Lemhi County had 16 active cases with two new cases reported Monday. That number is a drop from a couple of months ago when Lemhi County consistently recorded active case counts in the 30s.
Health officials report 45 percent of Lemhi County residents are fully vaccinated and 41 percent are partially vaccinated. For booster shots, 20 percent of Lemhi residents have received a follow-up dose.
COVID-19 trackers reported 21 deaths from the virus in Lemhi County at the end of the day Monday.
In Butte County, Southeastern Idaho Public Health officials tracked two active cases Monday and no new cases that day. State health officials reported Butte County has a full vaccination rate of 47 percent. When it comes to partial vaccinations, 42 percent of Butte residents are halfway to being fully vaccinated. And 14 percent of Butte residents have received their booster shots.
Five people have died from the coronavirus in Butte County.
In Idaho, state health experts said Monday there were 494 new cases of the coronavirus. The total number of cases in the state reached 312,186 that day. As for vaccination rates, 52 percent of Idahoans age 12-64 were fully vaccinated and 57 percent partially as of Monday. A little more than 11 percent of Idahoans in that age range have received their booster dose.
As of Monday, 4,032 Idahoans have died from the coronavirus.